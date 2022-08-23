Azad Kashmir remarks: Kerala court orders probe against Jaleel

A court in Kerala on Tuesday directed the police to register a case against former Minister and ruling LDF MLA K T Jaleel for his recent controversial remarks on Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The directive of the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thiruvalla came on a plea filed by RSS Pathanamthitta district leader Arun Mohan seeking legal action against Jaleel for his alleged “anti-national remarks.” The court has directed the SHO Keezhvaipur police station to register a case against Jaleel and investigate the matter, counsel for the petitioner, V Jinachandran, told

