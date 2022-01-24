Australian prime minister loses control of WeChat account

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has lost control of his Chinese-owned social media platform WeChat account and a lawmaker on Monday accused Chinas leaders of political interference.

Morrisons 76,000 WeChat followers were notified his page had been renamed Australian Chinese new life earlier this month and his photograph had been removed, Sydneys The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported. The changes were made without the governments knowledge, the report said.

Morrisons office declined to comment on the report.

Joint Parliamentary Committee on Intelligence and Security Chair James Paterson said WeChat has not replied to an Australian government request that the prime ministers account be restored.

Paterson accused the Chinese Communist Party of censoring the prime minister with Australias elections due by May.

Paterson, who is a member of Morrisons conservative Liberal Party, called on all lawmakers to boycott the platform, which is owned by Chinese technology giant Tencent.

What the Chinese government has done by shutting down an Australian account is foreign interference of Australian democracy in an election year, Paterson said.

Paterson said it was concerning that 1.2 million Chinese Australians who use the platform couldnt access news from the prime minister, but could still see criticisms of the government made by opposition leader Anthony Albanese.

Fergus Ryan, an Australian Strategic Policy Institute Chinese social media expert, tweeted that Morrison was one of at least a dozen Australian politicians who use WeChat accounts now registered to a Chinese citizen.

Liberal Party lawmaker and former diplomat Dave Sharma said the interference was likely sanctioned by the Chinese government.

Sharma said Morrison used WeChat to connect with Australias Chinese diaspora. But ultimately social media are controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.

More likely than not it was state-sanctioned and it shows the attitude towards free speech and freedom of expression that comes out of Beijing, Sharma said.

Graeme Smith, a China expert at the Australian National University, said Morrisons account was registered to a Chinese national in Chinas Fujian province.

Its not the most difficult thing to hack an account within China, Smith told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

I dont think we know whos behind this. I dare say we could safely say it was at least inspired by the China government, Smith added.

Smith said he did not believe that Morrisons WeChat problem was evidence that China would back Albaneses center-left Labor Party at the next election.

They really couldnt care less who wins the election, Smith said. They dont care who wins as long as people dont trust democracy. Albanese told Brisbane Radio 4BC he would talk to Morrison about any national security implications of the prime ministers WeChat problem.

Morrison has had a vexed relationship with China since he replaced Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister in 2018.

The Chinese have been critical of a new partnership involving Australia, Britain and the United States announced in September under which Australia will be provided with nuclear-powered submarines.

