Asias longest cycle race kicks off from Kashmir

Asias longest cycle race began here on Wednesday as 29 cyclists, including one woman set off for the first of its kind 3655 kilometre event.

“We have had people cycling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari earlier but this is the first-of-its-kind race not only in India but in Asia, which will cover a distance of 3655 kilometres,” director of the ultra cycling project, Jitendra Nayak, told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)