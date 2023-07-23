ASI writes to Bihar govt over continued encroachment around Nalanda Mahavihara

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has written to the Bihar government over continued encroachment around the Nalanda Mahavihara, a world heritage site, in Nalanda district and alleged indifference of the local administration towards the same.

In a letter addressed to Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Art, Culture and Youth department of Bihar government, Goutami Bhattacharya, Superintending Archaeologist (ASI, Patna circle), has said: “If the local administration finds it difficult to retain the vacant land on its own, its custodianship may be handed over to the ASI so that suitable site specific developments can be taken up”.

Currently, ASIs functional and territorial jurisdiction does not allow for expenditure beyond the boundary wall, said Bhattacharya in her letter, dated July 21, to the ACS.

