Ashwin should not over-plan, Kuldeep should be 3rd spinner: Shastri

Ravichandran Ashwins form will decide the fate of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, feels former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who wouldnt want the teams premier spinner to “over-plan” against Australia in the upcoming four-match Test series.

Shastri, under whose tutelage India won back-to-back Test series in Australia, also has no hesitation in naming Kuldeep Yadav as his choice as the third spinner while keeping Suryakumar Yadav as a potent middle-order game-changer.

“Ashwin, you dont want him to over-plan. He is good enough to stick to his plans as he is real crucial player here. His form might decide the series. Ashwin comes as a package, he will get you important runs as well,” Shastri said, while answering a query from

