Aryan Khans lawyers await HC order copy on his bail to secure his release from jail

Even as the Bombay High Court has granted bail to actor Shah Rukh Khans son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in drugs-on-cruise case, his lawyers will have to wait till they get the high courts operative order for taking further steps towards securing his release from jail. Once the high court gives the order copy on Aryan Khans bail, his lawyers will have to take it to a special court hearing the NDPS cases along with other necessary documents, like sureties. The special court will then issue the release papers, which will have to be submitted to the jail superintendent by 6 pm to secure his release this evening. In case of any delay in the procedure, Aryan Khan will have to spend one more night at the Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai, where he is currently lodged, and could be released on Saturday. A single bench of Justice N W Sambre on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, 25 days after he was arrested during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The HC also granted bail to his co-accused and his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha.

The high court had said it would provide a copy of its order on Friday.

Aryan Khans advocate Satish Maneshinde on Friday said they are ready with all the requisite documents, including the sureties, and are waiting for the order copy from the high court.

“We are prepared with our sureties. We are hoping to get the order copy from HC today. Once we receive it, we will submit the same along with all the necessary documents to the special NDPS court, Maneshinde told

