Arunachal reports 298 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Arunachal Pradesh on Sundayreported 298 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 31,148, aHealth Department official said.

Five more persons died of COVID-19 in the state,pushing the toll to 143.

The new deaths were reported from Changlang, Tawang,Capital Complex Region, Lower Siang and Lower Subansiri, StateSurveillance officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Advertisement

The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest numberof fresh cases at 55, followed by Upper Subansiri (39), WestKameng (29) and Papumpare (27).

Of the new cases, 272 were detected through rapidantigen tests, 15 through RT-PCR and 11 through TrueNatmethod, the official said.

There are 3,187 active cases in the state at present,he said.

In the last 24 hours, 380 patients recovered from thedisease. So far, the state has reported 27,818 recoveries.

The new cases were detected after testing 5,909samples on Saturday.

State immunisation officer Dr Dimong Padung said4,16,421 people have been inoculated so far.

As of Saturday, the state has 1,53,520 vaccine dosesavailable — 1,24,180 supplied by the Centre and 29,340purchased by the state government.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)