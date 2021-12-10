Arunachal logs one fresh COVID-19 case, tally at 55,299

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, raising the caseload to 55,299, a senior health department official said.

However, no patient in the state recovered from the disease since Thursday, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

The frontier state now has 30 active cases, while 54,989 patients have been discharged from hospitals thus far.

West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 13, followed by the Capital Complex Region Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas (9) and Tawang (4).

A total of 12,00,871 samples have been tested for COVID-19, Jampa said, adding, the positivity rate stood at 0.35 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said 14,33,386 people have been inoculated so far, including 2,748 on Wednesday.

