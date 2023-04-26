IPL 2023: MI’s Jofra Archer undergoes minor elbow surgery in Belgium

England pace spearhead Jofra Archer underwent a minor elbow surgery during his 19-day break earlier this month after an old injury resurfaced after playing one IPL game for the Mumbai Indians.

According to British newspaper Daily Telegraph, “Jofra Archer travelled to Belgium for minor surgery on the troublesome right elbow during a short recent spell on the sidelines at the Indian Premier League.” He is now expected to play against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

The surgery was performed by renowned Antwerp-based surgeon Roger van Riet, who is an elbow specialist.

Archer played MIs opening game against RCB where he went wicketless for 33 runs in four overs and then had a 19-day break after which he was smashed for 42 in four overs with a solitary wicket in the game against Punjab Kings. Mumbai Indians lost both games.

Archer, who was bought for Rs 8 crore by MI hasn’t yet been able to delivery because of his elbow issue for which he missed the entire last season having undergone a major surgery.

The Telegraph Sport claimed in its report that England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had confirmed that “Archer visited a specialist in Belgium.” “It is understood that, after assessment by the specialist, Archer underwent what sources describes as a “minor procedure”, before returning to India.” The surgery in Belgium is Archer’s fifth in 25 months.

