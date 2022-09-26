Apple now manufacturing iPhone 14 in India

Apples newest phone iPhone 14 will be made in India as the global tech titan bets big on the manufacturing prowess of the worlds second-biggest smartphone market after China.

Cupertino, California-headquartered Apple started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 with iPhone SE. Today, Apple manufactures some of its most advanced iPhones in the country including iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and, now, iPhone 14.

Earlier this month, Apple Inc unveiled its latest iPhone series — the iPhone 14 models – with an improved camera, powerful sensors and satellite messaging feature to send SOS texts in emergencies. The new lineup has four models: iPhone 14, Plus, Pro and ProMax.

According to sources, the Made-in-India iPhone 14 will begin to reach local customers in the next few days. Phones manufactured in India will be both for the Indian market and exports.

The iPhone 14 will be shipped from Foxconns Sriperumbudur facility on the outskirts of Chennai. Foxconn is the worlds largest contract electronics manufacturer and major iPhone assembler.

