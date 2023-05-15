Akola clash: More than 100 detained; internet shut; curfew relaxed in few areas

More than 100 people have been detained so far in connection with a clash between two groups in Maharashtras Akola city that left a man dead and injured eight others, including two policemen, an official said on Monday While state minister Girish Mahajan claimed that the violence was possibly pre-planned, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said there are some organisations and people who want the state to be unstable, but the government will teach them a lesson.

Internet services have been shut in the city to prevent the spread of rumours on social media, while curfew has been relaxed in a few areas and peace restored, said Akola Superintendent of Police Sandip Ghuge. The clash broke out on Saturday night in the Old City area of Akola over a religious post which went viral on a social media platform, he said.

Members of two groups pelted stones at one another and indulged in large-scale vandalism. The unruly mobs also set on fire some two-wheelers and four-wheelers during the violence, the SP said.

One person was killed and eight others, including two policemen, were injured in the violence. More than 100 people have been detained so far in connection with the clash, he said.

After the incident, District Magistrate Nima Arora ordered a curfew, which requires people to stay at home, in four police station areas of the city to maintain law and order, the SP said. On Monday, the official said, the curfew was relaxed in areas under the jurisdiction of City Kotwali and Ramdas Peth police station limits. However, it will remain in force within the limits of Dabki Road and Old City police stations at night (between 8 pm and 8 am), while some relaxations will be provided during day time, he said. Earlier in the day, State Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan claimed the clash was possibly pre-planned. Mahajan visited the affected areas on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, he said, It is suspected that the incident was pre-planned. Some houses and vehicles were damaged. Strict action would be taken against the culprits.” He also met the family of the man, Vilas Gaikwad (40), killed in the violence and expressed condolence.

Mahajan said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the family of the person killed in the violence. In Pune, Fadnavis said there are some organisations and people who want the state to be unstable, but the government will teach them a lesson. It is 100 per cent true there are some people and organisations that want the state to remain unstable. But the government will expose them and also teach them a lesson, said the deputy CM.

In Aurangabad, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former MP Chandrakant Khaire claimed that riots were being instigated in Maharashtra to stop Muslim votes from shifting towards the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Ever since the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis coalition has come to power, communal tensions are taking place, Khaire claimed.

Meanwhile, at least five persons were injured in a communal clash over a procession in Shevgaon village in Ahmednagar district where several shops and vehicles were damaged in stone pelting, police said on Monday. Police have detained 32 people so far and registered cases against 150 others after the incident on Sunday night, an official said.

