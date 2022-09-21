AKFI and state kabaddi bodies wash hands of Saharanpur food-at-toilet incident

The national Kabaddi Federation on Wednesday washed its hands of the incident where the players at a state-level tournament were served food from a toilet, saying it was not, in any way, involved in the staging of the girls event in UPs Saharanpur.

The kabaddi players competing at the U-16 event were served food that was kept in a toilet, prompting the authorities to suspend the district sports officer for laxity and blacklisting the caterer. The incident created a furore as politicians condemned the shabby treatment meted out to the players.

“The Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) has no role in the organisation of the tournament. It was a purely a Uttar Pradesh government-related event. They (organisers) have done their own arrangement,” S P Garg, the Delhi High Court-appointed administrator who has been running AKFI since 2018, told

