Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,862

India logged 157 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 1,862, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,757, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,84,659).

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.12 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.10 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to4,41,52,039, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministrys website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

