AAP govt taking appropriate steps to control pollution levels: Delhi minister

The AAP government is taking appropriate steps to improve the environment and control pollution levels, Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai said on Friday. The Delhi government is focused towards making the city an eco-friendly tourism site.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Neeli Jheel eco-tourism site at the Asola Bhatti Sanctuary, Rai noted that eco-friendly materials have been used in all the facilities made for the tourists at the facility.

“The Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is taking every appropriate step to improve the environment inside Delhi and to control the pollution levels. “Also, we are focused towards making Delhi an eco-friendly tourism site,” he said.

He said on the occasion of World Wetlands Day, the Delhi government is giving a gift to the people of Delhi in the form of Neeli Jheel eco-tourism. “Delhiites can come with their families and enjoy the natural beauty of this place,” he added. Elaborating about the eco-friendly materials used at the Neeli Jheel, he said four artificial waterfalls operated by solar systems have been developed here. A selfie point has also been made for tourists while orders have been issued to officials to make arrangements for golf carts and electric cycles for tourists and to construct an eco-friendly cafeteria near Neeli Jheel, he said. “In the 40-hectare area surrounding Neeli Jheel, environment-friendly development work has been done. In addition to other facilities, signage has been put up to inform visitors about the trees and their significance in the area,” the minister further added. Visitors can enjoy the location by purchasing tickets at the Neeli Jheel eco-tourism site entrance gates. In future, tickets will also be made available online for visitors, Rai added.

