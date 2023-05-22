A fire in a dormitory of a school in Guyana kills at least 20 children

Fire raced through a school dormitory in Guyana early on Monday, killing at least 20 students and injuring an undetermined more, authorities said.

The Guyanese government said in a press statement that the fire broke out in the dormitory building of a secondary school in the city of Madhia, 200 miles south of Georgetown, Guyanas capital.

We have lost many beautiful souls in that fire, the government said. It added that several other students are being treated for injuries.

The fire began shortly after midnight.

