9-yr-old girl struggles for life after being raped by relative near Bhubaneswar

A nine-year-old girl is struggling for her life after she was allegedly raped by a relative on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, police said on Saturday.

The accused, a daily wage labourer, was arrested from Bhubaneswar in connection with the incident that took place in a village in Balipatna police station area on Friday, an officer said.

As per the FIR, the accused, who is a distant relative of the girl, raped her when she was alone at her house, he said.

The girl was initially admitted to Balipatna Hospital, from where she was later shifted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, and her condition is critical, the officer said.

Advertisement

The accused was close to the girls family and frequently visited their house, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)