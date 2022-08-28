6 killed as tractor trolley overturns in Uttarakhand

Six people were killed and 34 injured on Sunday when their tractor-trolley overturned on the way to a gurudwara in Udham Singh Nagar district after being hit by a truck, officials said.

The tractor trolley, carrying 40 people, overturned near Kichcha. The injured have been hospitalised, Udham Singh Nagar District Magistrate Yugal Kishore Pant said. Of the dead, five have been identified as 15-year-old Suman Kaur, 8-year-old Amanpreet, 6-year-old Raja, 30-year-old Gurnamo and 35-year-old Jassi.

