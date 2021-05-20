49 from barge still missing, Navy continues search on 4th day

With 49 people on board a bargethat sank in the Arabian Sea four days ago still missing,Indian Navy ships worked through the night, using searchlightsto trace any movement in the pitch dark waters, as hopes offinding more survivors began to recede on Thursday.

The Navy on Thursday morning launched a fresh aerialsearch and rescue mission, deploying helicopters to scour thewaters off Mumbai coast, where the accommodation barge P305went adrift in Cyclone Tauktae fury before it sank Monday.

As many as 26 personnel on board the barge are deadand 49 still missing, after Navy personnel, battling extremeweather, so far rescued 186 of the 261 people who were onboard the barge P305 and two personnel from tugboat Varaprada.

Advertisement

Naval ships INS Kochi on Wednesday morning and INSKolkata late Wednesday night brought the bodies of the “BraveNatures Victims” to Mumbai, the spokesperson told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)