4 Indians among 16 dead in Dubai building fire

Four Indians, including a couple from Kerala, were among 16 people dead after a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Dubai that also injured nine others, officials said on Sunday.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building in the Al-Ras area, one of the oldest parts of Dubai, and began spreading to other areas, they said.

Sixteen people died and nine others were seriously injured, officials said.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed that four Indians were among the victims.

The Indian victims include Rijesh Kalangadan (38) and his wife Jeshi Kandamangalath (32). The others include Gudu Saliyakoondu (49) and Imamkasim Abdul Khader (43), Bijender Singh, Consul, Consular and Labour, at the Indian Consulate, told

