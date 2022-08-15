3 of family electrocuted while hoisting flag at their home in Ranchi

Three members of a family, all in their twenties, were electrocuted while hoisting the national flag on the roof of their house in Jharkhands Ranchi district, police said.

The incident happened on the eve of Independence Day at Arsande village in the Kanke police station area, a senior police officer said.

“Two women and a man died in the incident,” Kanke police station officer-in-charge Brij Kumar told

