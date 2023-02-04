3.2 magnitude tremor hits Gujarats Amreli, no casualty

A tremor of 3.2 magnitude was recorded in Amreli district of Gujarats Saurashtra region on Saturday morning, but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said.

This tremor with its epicentre located at 43 km south-south east (SSE) of Amreli town was recorded at 7.51 am, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said in its latest update.

It was recorded at a depth at 3.2 km, the Gandhinagar-based institute said.

“There was no report of any casualty or damage to property due to the tremor,” an official of the district disaster management unit said.

Amreli is located around 240 km away from Ahmedabad. On January 30, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude was recorded in Kutch district of Gujarat.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)