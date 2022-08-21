25 Assam districts face internet suspension during govt exam hours

Mobile internet services across 25 districts of Assam have been suspended for four hours on Sunday in order to prevent possible malpractices during written examination for Grade-IV posts of various state government departments.

Besides, prohibitory orders under Section 144 have also been promulgated in the districts where the examinations are being conducted, a top government official said.

More than 14.30 lakh candidates are expected to appear for nearly 30,000 Grade-III and -IV posts, with the examinations scheduled for August 21 and 28, and September 11.

While the Grade-IV examinations took place on Sunday in two shifts, tests for Grade-III posts will be held on the other two dates. All examinations are being conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

