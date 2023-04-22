2024 a big year for India-US relationship, says official

US President Joe Biden is looking forward to travelling to India in September, his administrations point person for South and Central Asia has said, observing that 2024 is going to be a big year for the India-US relationship.

Indias leadership in the G-20 further broadens its capacity to stand as a force for good in the world, the official said.

This is gonna be a big year. Of course, India is hosting the G-20. This year, the United States is hosting APEC. Japan is hosting the G7. We have lots of our QUAD members who are taking on leadership roles. And it provides opportunities for all of us to bring our countries closer together, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu, told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)