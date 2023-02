Two policemen were killed after Naxalites fired at them in Chhattisgarhs Rajnandgaon district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place between 7 am and 8 am under Bortalav police station limits in the district adjoining Maharashtra, when the two personnel were going on a motorcycle, Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena told

