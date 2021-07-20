2 killed as motorbike gets trapped between speeding trucks

Two people were killed astheir motorbike got trapped between two speeding trucks inWest Bengals Howrah district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened near Banitala on NationalHighway 16 when Sheikh Shakil (20) and Sabina Parveen (19)were going towards Bauria from Bagnan on Monday afternoon,they said.

Shakils motorbike came in between two speedingtrucks, following which he lost control and they fell, policesaid.

At that time, one of the trucks ran over Sabina andcrushed her head, while the other truck hit Shakil andoverturned on the service road, they said.

Sabina died at the spot, but locals rescued Shakil andtook him to Uluberia Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The two trucks were seized but their drivers andhelpers fled after the accident, police said.

The accident led to a huge traffic snarl on thehighway, they said.

