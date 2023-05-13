1980 Moradabad riots: Inquiry report to be tabled in both Houses of UP legislature

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Friday decided the report of a single-member inquiry commission into the 1980 Moradabad riots will be tabled in both Houses of the state legislature.

The decision was approved in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Lok Bhavan here.

The riots took place during Eid-ul-Fitr and left 82 people dead and more than 100 injured.

The inquiry commission submitted its report to the government on November 20, 1983, but the permission to table it before the Cabinet and the House was not given by the then state government.

Advertisement

When the riots took place, there was a Congress government in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of chief minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh.

Later, Singh became the prime minister of the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)