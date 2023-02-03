1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda, ASI seeks possession

Two stone idols believed to be about 1200 years old was found from a waterbody close to the ancient Nalanda University during desilting of a pond, an ASI official said.

The idols were found earlier this week from Tarsinh pond at Sarlichak village near the ancient Nalanda Mahavihara, a world heritage site about 88 km from here, during desilting under Bihar governments Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali project launched to protect and conserve water and the environment. Details of the two idols were, however, not divulged either by Archeological Survey of India or the administration.

Goutami Bhattacharya, Superintending Archaeologist (ASI, Patna circle) said there are reports that when villagers living in the area came to know about the discovery of the idols, they started making plans to build a temple to house these.

“Our officials posted there came to know about it and immediately informed the local police. According to feedback that we have received, both the idols, which are probably 1200 year old, are now in the custody of the local police,” she told

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)