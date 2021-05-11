12-yr-old boy in Assam killed in grenade blast

A 12-year-old boy wason Tuesday killed in a grenade blast in Tinsukia district ofAssam, a senior police officer said.

The victim, identified as Sujoy Hajong, was riding abicycle when he found a grenade lying on the road at Hajongvillage in Jagun police station area of the district, he said.

“As he tried picking up the grenade, it went off andcritically injured the boy,” the officer said.

Hajong was immediately rushed to Margherita CivilHospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

“We do not know yet how the grenade landed there. Wehave launched an investigation and will find out the detailssoon. We will nab the culprit at the earliest,” he added.

