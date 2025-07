Veteran actress B Saroja Devi has passed away in Bengaluru due to old age-related illness. She was 87.

The Padma awardee starred in 161 films across four languages—Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

She acted in over 160 films and was known for her stellar roles, which earned her the title of “Abhinaya Saraswathi”.

