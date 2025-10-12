When the mist lifts over the green slopes of Nandok in East Sikkim, filmmaker Tribeny Rai often finds herself tracing memories that have lived in those hills longer than she has. “Sikkim lives in my mind as pieces of places, people and sounds,” says Rai. Her debut feature, Shape of Momo (Chhora Jastai), a Nepali-language film set and shot in her native villages of Nandok and Assam Lingzey, won two top prizes at the 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), Asia’s largest platform for discovering new voices, in September: the Taipei Film Commission Award and the Songwon Vision Award.

In a year that has seen strong showings from Indian independents across sections, the film by 34-year-old Rai was also screened in the New Directors’ section at the San Sebastián International Film Festival in Spain. The section, which has previously launched filmmakers like Bong Joon-ho and Carla Simón, is reserved for debut or second features that break new ground. Shape of Momo, a co-production between India and South Korea, is a lyrical exploration of womanhood and the emotional geographies of home. Rai is a graduate of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, with a specialisation in Direction and Screenplay Writing, and has spent over a decade honing her craft through short films, documentaries, and workshops before arriving at her feature debut. Her company, Dalley Khorsani Productions, earlier produced Rai’s award-winning short, Yathawat (As It Is), which tells the story of three sisters and their mother in Kolkata who are trying to secure a government job for the youngest sister as compensation after their father’s death. The language of her memory Executive-produced by Mike Goodridge (of Triangle of Sadness fame) and produced in collaboration with Kathkala Films and Aizoa Pictures, Shape of Momo follows Bishnu, a young woman who returns home after years away, only to find that home no longer fits the way it once did. Played by Gaumaya Gurung, Bishnu inhabits a world of women, silence, and slow transformations, a narrative about belonging and estrangement that mirrors the filmmaker’s own journey. Born and raised in Nandok, Rai represents a new kind of Himalayan storyteller: local in gaze, global in grammar. She has been hailed as the first woman filmmaker from Sikkim to win at Busan. What does this recognition and validation mean to her for her very first feature? “Where I come from, this recognition means a lot — for filmmakers, regardless of gender,” she says. “I’m deeply grateful, though I also see awards as passing reflections of a moment rather than measures of a film’s true spirit. It’s brought visibility, yes, but our journey would have remained the same with or without it.” Also read: What Anuparna Roy’s win at Venice Film Festival means for indie women filmmaker

Rai made a deliberate choice to shoot Shape of Momo entirely in Nepali, her mother tongue. “Language is not just a tool for communication,” she explains. “It embodies thought, identity and feeling. Choosing Nepali was deeply personal: it is the language of my memory, my home and my family. I wanted the film to speak from the most intimate place within me and Nepali carries that truth naturally.” She adds that while other local languages and dialects like Lepcha or Bhutia are beautiful and part of Sikkim’s cultural fabric, she neither speaks nor understands them.

Perhaps that fidelity to her personal truth seems to have struck a chord abroad. “In Hamburg, audiences said we had opened up a different world to them — they were eager to know more about Sikkim,” she recalls. “In Busan and San Sebastián, it felt like home; the audience could relate to every single aspect of the film. These experiences have been rewarding as a filmmaker.” Home as a moving landscape One of the most striking things about Shape of Momo is its visual restraint, a patience that refuses to exoticise Sikkim’s lush landscapes. When asked if shooting at home required her to unlearn her own visual memory of the hills, Rai says: “I don’t see it as unlearning, but as returning — returning to a memory that changes each time you revisit it…. When I was shooting in my village, I knew the camera does not simply record reality; it interprets it. What outsiders see is never the whole story. My aim was to capture something that belongs both to memory and to the present; a truth that is neither only how I grew up nor only how the world has shown it.” Bishnu returns home after years, carrying both guilt and detachment. That emotional texture of being both insider and outsider feels so precise. Did Rai’s own journey — leaving Sikkim for SRFTI in Kolkata and then coming back to her village — inform how she wrote Bishnu’s gaze, her hesitation to belong again? “Bishnu’s gaze comes from my own experience, but now I see it belongs to many others like me, those who leave their home for another city, carrying hope and carrying loss. She has had exposure to the outside world and is accustomed to a certain sense of agency from her life in the city,” says Rai. She continues: “When she returns to the village, that agency makes her feel somewhat detached, even superior to her surroundings. Yet, the fact that she is a woman makes her deeply vulnerable within that same environment. Her hesitation to belong again is quietly human. Belonging is never fixed. Once we have travelled, we carry pieces of other worlds with us and those pieces change who we are. Belonging means living between where we come from and where we are headed. And perhaps it is a question we can never truly answer.” Sisterhood of women directors At first glance, Shape of Momo could be read as a story of female defiance. Rai pushes back against that idea. “The film is not just about female defiance,” she says. “It’s about the complexity of women as human beings. Bishnu’s story is not a manifesto. I wanted to tell it from within, without framing it as either defiance or victimhood.” She adds, “We made a conscious choice to move the film away from picturesque representation, or the way villagers are often portrayed as simpletons. I wanted to give the characters the dignity of complexity that all human beings carry.” That emotional integrity has drawn comparisons with filmmakers like Pema Tseden and Hou Hsiao-hsien, whose films often rely on silence and stillness. Rai’s influences are equally contemplative: “I’ve always been drawn to cinema that uses observation as exploration,” she says. “Filmmakers like Nuri Bilge Ceylan and Jia Zhangke have deeply influenced me; Ceylan’s films look inward into the psychological and philosophical terrains of human life, while Jia looks outward, at the social, political and historical shifts that define our existence. Both are so quietly attentive to how people live, think and change.” Rai’s success comes at a moment when independent filmmakers from India’s Northeast are finally gaining visibility on international platforms. Lakshmipriya Devi’s Manipuri film, Boong, her debut backed by Farhan Akhtar, was screened as the Spotlight Film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in August, and had its theatrical release in September. Also read: Raam Reddy interview: Jugnuma director on Manoj Bajpayee, magic realism and Nature

However, films from this region remain marginal in discourse around Indian cinema. “It’s true that films from the Northeast are often seen as peripheral within the larger Indian film conversation even though there’s so much diversity and vitality here,” she notes. “No single film can break that barrier. It takes time, consistent work, and a shift in how we look at cinema from the margins — not as regional curiosities, but as part of the country’s larger cinematic voice.”