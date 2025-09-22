At the Venice Film Festival this year, Anuparna Roy — a debut director from Purulia, West Bengal — walked away with the Best Director award in the prestigious Orizzonti (Horizons) section. Her first feature, Songs of Forgotten Trees, was awarded for its rootedness, and for the way it combines women’s lives, memory and political conscience. In winning, Roy also made history: she is the first Indian filmmaker to receive this award in the category that spotlights bold, innovative new voices.

She dedicated the award “to every woman who’s ever been silenced, overlooked, or underestimated,” and then, in a breath that startled the festival hall, she pivoted sharply on Palestine: “Every child deserves peace, freedom, liberation, and Palestine is no exception. I don’t want any claps for this. It’s a responsibility at the moment to stand by Palestine… I might upset my country but it doesn’t matter to me anymore.” Later, defending her choice to use the platform politically, she was blunt: “If I have a mic and I’m not talking about these uncomfortable things, I won’t consider myself a global citizen. I’ll be just a random bourgeoise ignoring everything possible happening around.” Roy’s win tells us the tale of a larger shift that has been building quietly but surely over the last decade in Indian cinema: the arrival of independent women directors who are reshaping the grammar of film, expanding the subjects cinema dares to look at, and breaking into spaces that have long been dominated by auteurs around the world, both young and old. The women experience In one sense, Roy’s Venice triumph is a deeply personal journey. Born in Purulia, she carried the textures of her childhood landscapes into the film’s DNA. Starring Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel, the film is set in Mumbai, where Thooya — a migrant woman and aspiring actress — supports herself through part-time sex work and by renting out an apartment she uses (provided by a benefactor).

To make ends meet, she sublets her flat to Swetha, another migrant who works a corporate job. Initially, their shared space is merely a matter of convenience, but over time what begins as co-habitation develops into unexpected affinity: empathy, small care, and shared silences.

Also read: Nidhi Saxena on Secret of a Mountain Serpent, a film about women’s desire, loneliness As the story progresses, their personal histories, traumas and desires begin to surface, challenging their fragile bond. The film shines in moments of subtle emotional shifts: how survival in a hostile, indifferent metropolis forces intimacy and solidarity, but also puts pressure on identities and past wounds. Cinematically slim and intimate (at 77 minutes), Songs of Forgotten Trees uses the city’s anonymity and noise as backdrop to explore longing, loneliness, and the ways women carve connection under constraint. But, in another sense, Roy’s win is collective. It adds to a growing list of Indian women who are using independent cinema as their raison d’être. Last year, Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light created history at the Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix. A clutch of other indie women filmmakers like Rima Das, Shuchi Talati, Nidhi Saxena, Subhadra Mahajan, Lakshmipriya Devi, Rajni Basumatary and many others have all made films in which female experience has been chronicled using indie grammar. Changing the perception Independent cinema in India has always existed in tension with the mainstream. Bollywood, with its song-and-dance fares and star-driven logic, has historically dominated screens, funding, and imagination. Indie cinema has had to fight for resources, distribution, and attention. For women filmmakers, that battle has been doubly hard. The industry is still male-dominated; women are often slotted into ‘safe’ genres or trivialised as storytellers of the domestic. Indie women directors are actively resisting this pigeonholing. Kapadia’s A Night of Knowing Nothing (winner of the Golden Eye for Best Documentary at Cannes in 2021) and All We Imagine as Light are unapologetically political. Rima Das’s Village Rockstars was shot almost single-handedly in Assam and went on to be India’s Oscar entry. Its sequel, Village Rockstars 2, which had its European premiere at Berlinale in 2025, revisits Dhunu, the young protagonist, now in her late teens living in rural Assam. Also read: Kani Kusruti interview: ‘Win for All We Imagine As Light at Cannes feels like a dream’ Seven years on from the first film, Dhunu still carries her childhood dream of being a guitarist in a rock band, but reality presses in: her mother is ailing from hard labour, her village has expectations she can’t always meet, and the pull between her youthful aspirations and the duties life demands grows more acute. The film tracks how she negotiates this tension — between nature and human toil, between innocence and responsibility, between dreams and scarcity — with subtle lyrical beauty. Das continues to work in her signature style: largely natural light, non-professional actors, long sequences with minimal cuts, a deep listening to nature, and a storytelling mode that holds raggedness without sentimentality. Sexual awakening and female desire Shuchi Talati’s Girls Will Be Girls (2024) — a coming-of-age story set in a Himalayan boarding school — was screened at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award for World Cinema Dramatic. The film was also screened, among other festivals, at the Busan International Film Festival, and the Transylvania International Film Festival, where it won the Transilvania. Tender and frank about adolescent desire, and careful about mother-daughter tension, Talati’s film tells the story of 16-year-old Mira (an assured Preeti Panigrahi) who becomes the first female head prefect and grapples with her first romance, her strict good-student identity, and a complicated relationship with her mother, who is also coming to terms with her own unrealised youth. Shot by a largely female crew, the film captures teenage sexual awakening and intergenerational tension with sensitivity, refusing shame, judgement, or easy moralising, instead turning its gaze on intimate moments of desire, friendship, and power in small gestures.

Nidhi Saxena’s Secrets of a Mountain Serpent (2025) had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival under the Biennale College Cinema program. Produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s Pushing Buttons Studios along with Forest Flower Films, the story is set in a small Himalayan town in the late 1990s, during the Kargil War. It follows Barkha (Trimala Adhikari), a young schoolteacher whose husband is away at the border. In his absence, her days are filled with silence and waiting, until the arrival of a stranger, Manik Guho (played by Adil Hussain), stirs something new. The film mixes myth, desire, and the loneliness of the mountains, asking what happens when a woman dares to dream and want more than what society allows her.