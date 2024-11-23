Award-winning indie action-drama American Warrior will make its Asia debut at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Sunday (November 24). Directed by Peruvian-American filmmaker Gustavo Martin Benites, this debut feature combines the visceral thrill of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) with the poignant struggles of redemption and identity. Indian-American actor Vishy Ayyar plays the lead role in the film, which revolves around Jai Kumar (Ayyar), an Indian immigrant, ex-convict, and amateur MMA fighter. His life takes a turn when he becomes a local hero after thwarting a convenience store robbery. But with newfound fame comes a reckoning: Jai must confront buried demons and navigate the weight of his past. Against all odds, he enters a local MMA tournament, determined to prove that second chances are worth fighting for.

The film brings together talents from India, America, and Latin America in this Hollywood-backed production. The stellar cast includes Omi Vaidya (the unforgettable ‘Chatur Ramalingam’ from 3 Idiots), action icon Danny Trejo (Machete), Veronica Falcón (Ozark), and Andrew Gray (the Red Ranger of Power Rangers Megaforce), who plays Jai’s fierce in-ring rival. In this interview to The Federal, Ayyar talks about the personal journey of creating American Warrior, its importance for South Asian representation in action roles, particularly in MMA, and how its underdog story resonates with people from all walks of life. Excerpts from the interview: You conceived American Warrior in a dream back in 2013 and nurtured it for years. What was the most surreal moment for you on set, finally bringing this vision to life alongside such a talented cast? Yes, I conceived the story in a dream around 2 or 3 in the morning and immediately ran to my computer to write it down. The most surreal moment came when I was in the hospital, just three or four days before shooting began. I had a catheter in my arm for administering antibiotics, and the highlight of that period was when the catheter was finally removed, allowing me to feel free again. Since it’s a fight movie, I channeled all my pent-up frustration into my boxing bag. That moment stood out as a highlight because I felt incredibly fortunate to be alive and able to film the movie. The character of Jai Kumar is drawn from your own experiences but takes on a darker tinge in the film. How much of yourself did you put into Jai, and were there moments in writing or acting his journey that felt particularly difficult or therapeutic? This is a beautiful question. As an actor, you always strive to find the character you’re playing within yourself. Yes, it was particularly therapeutic because the story is very, very loosely based on my own personal experiences. There was a time when I faced a significant business loss and was responsible for losing millions of dollars. The therapeutic aspect came from my real-life search for redemption, and this movie gave me an opportunity to work through that redemption. On a certain level — an unusual, deeply personal level — it felt therapeutic because I could live out those emotions and experiences through Jai’s journey. Playing Jai allowed me to confront and process the same emotions I faced in real life, which was truly healing. Balancing acting, producing, and fighting in American Warrior must have been intense. How did you manage these multiple roles, and what kept you motivated, especially during challenging or exhausting moments? Yes, doing all three roles was definitely challenging, but they happened at different stages. The most demanding part was the physical training — spending a year and a half training in MMA under a real UFC fighter was tough. Living as Jai for many years while the project was in development also had its own challenges. I wrote the story, but our director was the one who wrote the screenplay. Bringing all the elements together can be difficult, but you’re on such a high when your dream finally comes to life. Honestly, I didn’t want it to end. I didn’t want the camera experience to stop. I just wanted to keep acting — it was absolutely beautiful. Also read I Palestinian filmmaker Rashid Masharawi: ‘World’s silence is killing the people of Gaza’ Just weeks before filming, you faced serious health issues but still pushed forward to make the movie happen. Can you walk us through that experience and share how it shaped or even deepened your portrayal of Jai? Yes, it was a serious health concern. About 23 or 24 days before filming was set to begin, I went to Chicago to start training with the stunt team. By the third or fourth day, I began losing vision in my right eye. I rushed to the ER in Chicago and found out I had an autoimmune condition that happened to surface at that time, completely unrelated to the intense MMA training I was undergoing. The movie almost didn’t happen.

Actor Vishy Ayyar, producer Naveen Chathapuram and actor Danny Trejo

It took 10 days for me to regain my vision, and then another 8 or 9 days were spent battling a deadly bacterial infection that nearly killed me. It was a crazy and intense period. However, I have a deep meditation practice, and this situation gave me an opportunity to lean into it. I used healing techniques and yoga to support my recovery. One mantra I kept repeating to myself was, I’m bigger. Bigger than my ambitions, bigger than being an actor, producer, or writer — bigger than everything I am seeking.

The film brings together an impressive mix of Indian-American and Latin-American stars. How important was this representation to you? Representation with a Latina Indian-American lead is rare. This is probably one of the first times we’re seeing such a diverse cast in Hollywood. The impact could be phenomenal because it reflects the real America. I’ve always been adamant about increasing representation for underserved groups — whether it’s people with brown skin, black skin, or even regular Caucasians. That’s what America is: a melting pot. Why can’t art reflect that reality? From a representation standpoint, and particularly from an Indian-South Asian perspective, it’s a big deal. Indians very rarely get to see themselves as protagonists, especially in an action movie with big Hollywood stars. It almost never happens. This film is probably one of the first to make that happen, and we’re all honoured, excited, and looking forward to audiences enjoying it. You’ve said that American Warrior is as much about internal battles as it is about physical combat. How did you ensure that the emotional weight of Jai’s story was as compelling as the scenes, and what did you want to underline most? What we need to understand is that everyone goes through an internal war, and this war inside us is often more dangerous, compelling, and emotional than any battle in an MMA ring. In an MMA ring, when things get tough, you have the option to retreat. But when the fight is within your own mind, within your own consciousness, there’s no escape — it’s far more challenging. In India, the Bhagavad Gita speaks of the Kurukshetra, which isn’t just an external battlefield but an inner one we all face. How do we fight it? When we’re at our lowest, what do we do? These are questions everyone grapples with because, in a way, we’re all fighters inside. When I spoke to the team, I said, “Everyone is fighting this internal battle. When you’re down and out, seeking redemption, how will you turn things around? How will you change your life when the rug is pulled out from under your feet? That’s what the movie explores — the struggle, the self-discovery, and, ultimately, a journey toward self-actualisation. The physicality required for MMA scenes must have been demanding. How did you train for the fight sequences, and were there any particularly memorable or gruelling moments during the shoot? I trained under a real UFC fighter, an actual MMA professional, for a year and a half. It was probably one of the most gruelling experiences of my life, but, in a strange way, also incredibly rewarding. Almost every other week, I would throw my back out or nearly dislocate a toe — injuries were just part of the process during that intense training period. During shooting, it didn’t get any easier. In one of the scenes, the actor Andrew Grave, who plays the villain Marcus, was kneeing me in the rib cage while pinning his elbow against my face, which was being scraped against a metal cage. We did six takes of that scene. By the end of it, my face was bleeding from the scratches caused by the metal, and my ribs were nearly broken. But I felt it was necessary to bring that raw, gritty reality of a fighter’s pain to the screen. Yes, it was tough and challenging, but that’s how life is — a series of challenges. I loved living that character, enduring the struggle, and bringing that authenticity to the role.

Veronica Falcon with Vishy Ayyar in a still from American Warrior