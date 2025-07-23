Tara, a short film directed by Dalit queer filmmaker Ashutosh S Shankar and produced by one of India’s first trans woman producers, Zena Sagar, is a tender and nuanced portrayal of a 26-year-old Dalit trans woman navigating love, caste, and identity after falling for an upper caste man. Set in Mumbai, the film evokes a range of emotions, moving the audience from heartbreak to hope in a journey rooted in reality and the reclamation of identity.

One of the first collaborations in cinema between a queer Dalit director and a trans producer, Tara had its world premiere at Frameline LGBTQ+International Film Festival in San Francisco in June, 2025. It was the runner-up at the QDrishti Developmental Grant by Kashish Film Festival, 2023. Ashutosh and Zena are planning to organise small screenings of the film across the country. Starring trans woman actor Siya Malasi as Tara and Sankalp Joshi as Aman, the film is shot by Koustabh Mukherjee, cinematographer of Sharan Venugopal’s National Award-Winning movie Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole (2021). Its sound design has been done by BAFTA breakthrough talent, Dhiman Karmakar, known for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Raees (2017), and Amar Singh Chamkila (2024). Trigger to be a storyteller Ashutosh and Zena represent a new generation of Dalits who are stepping into the media space to take charge and reclaim their own narratives. “We want to tell our own stories based on our own lives because autonomy is at the core of our work,” stresses Zena. Ashutosh and Zena met at the QueerFrames Screenwriting Lab 2023. “I was scouting for good stories,” says Zena while Ashutosh wanted to make a film that was true to his experiences. “I was also inspired by Pune’s Dalit transgender activist, Rie Raut,” he says. Also read: Vir Das turns up the Fool Volume in his new Netflix stand-up special Pune-based Ashutosh is a published writer, but he was always interested in filmmaking. “My friends and I shot videos with digital cameras and I would edit 2-3 minute films. I aim to spotlight stories of angst, dignity, and personal triumphs, pushing for more inclusive and resonant representation in mainstream Indian cinema.”

Tara stars trans woman actor Siya Malasi as Tara and Sankalp Joshi as Aman

His love for Hindi and Marathi songs has also influenced his filmmaking. “That is why the introduction of Tara starts with a music number. My influences include musicals like La La Land (2016) and Tick Tick…Boom!” (2021).

However, it was a powerful moment that stirred something deep within Ashutosh. “I was watching Nagaraj Manjule’s film Jhund in which a bunch of Dalit actors debuted in an Indian film. It was then that I saw Ambedkar Jayanti (held on April 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution and social reformer Dr B R Ambedkar) being shown on the big screen. I was transfixed by that and did not move at all during the interval. It was the first time I had seen the celebration of Ambedkar Jayanti this way. It was that time that I started accepting my identity and decided to become a storyteller,” he says. Intersectionality of caste and gender Ashutosh says growing up as a Dalit, gay man in a predominantly heteronormative Brahmanical country made him keep his identity to himself. However, over time, he noticed that coming out as a gay man was relatively easier than coming out as Dalit. Like the protagonist Tara, Ashutosh also used to hide the portrait of Ambedkar, displayed in every Dalit home, whenever someone would come over. For Zena, the film is personal because it is identity-oriented. She is currently pursuing her Masters in Producing for Film and Television at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata. Her work centres underrepresented narratives and builds future-facing platforms — including labs and creative accelerators — alongside producing both short-form and long-form projects that amplify new cinematic voices. “The individual is the community and the community is the individual, and so this film initiates a conversation around identity into a larger cinematic form,” she says. Ashutosh adds that the film opens a dialogue about the intersectionality of caste and gender. “Being trans and Dalit is a double burden of marginalisation: the intersection of caste, gender, and sexuality remains largely unspoken, even within the queer community,” says Zena.

Tara is shot by Koustabh Mukherjee, cinematographer of Sharan Venugopal’s National Award-Winning movie, Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole