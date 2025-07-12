Let’s get one thing straight right off the bat: James Gunn’s Superman, the first film in the new DC Universe (DCU), is not a brooding, slow-burn entertainer, but a deliberate, defiant return to the brighter and more sincere terrain once occupied by Richard Donner’s 1978 classic, and a tonal repudiation of Zack Snyder’s desaturated, ultra-serious Man of Steel (2013). Written and directed by Gunn, best known for Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, the film kicks off the first chapter of the reboot titled ‘Gods and Monsters’.

The second official reboot of the Superman film series, and, crucially, the first film fully produced by DC Studios under Gunn and Peter Safran’s leadership, the meta-awareness that we’re watching not just Superman’s rebirth but DC’s entire creative ecosystem rebuilding itself, is woven into the film’s fabric. It begins, assuming we know the basics. Krypton exploded, Kansas raised him, and Metropolis employed Superman. Since Donner introduced the world to Christopher Reeve’s twinkly-eyed Superman, the character has seen several reinventions. From the awkward camp of Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) to Bryan Singer’s retro-fitted nostalgia in Superman Returns (2006), and Snyder’s visually operatic Man of Steel, the franchise, in 2025, has become an exhausted intellectual property. Gunn, the newly minted co-head of DC Studios, comes with a new vision: a Superman who isn’t a god among men, but a man with godlike strength trying his best to extend a helping hand wherever needed. Clark Kent, sincerely himself The film opens with a familiar backstory: baby Kal-El sent to Earth from the doomed Krypton, raised by the Kents in Smallville, inspired by a half-corrupted farewell message from his parents. But rather than dwell on the origin myth, Gunn jumps into Superman’s life three years into his Metropolis run, as he juggles journalistic deadlines at the Daily Planet and global responsibility as the most powerful being on Earth. Also read: Guru Dutt at 100: How the auteur of Hindi cinema made melancholia his signature Unlike Henry Cavill’s granite-jawed alien messiah or Brandon Routh’s Reeve-channeling nostalgia avatar, David Corenswet’s Clark Kent is a little dorky, a little awkward, and immensely likeable. At around 25 years old, his Kal-El is learning how to be a superhero, and a grown-up. Corenswet, clearly drawing from Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely’s All-Star Superman as well as Christopher Reeve’s calm confidence, creates a version of Clark Kent that’s grounded, soft-spoken, and occasionally overwhelmed. His Superman tries his best, sometimes fails, and then tries again. There’s real joy in how Corenswet plays the gap between Clark’s physicality and his gentle, quietly awkward personality. Clark is balancing a relationship with Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), a growing reputation in Metropolis, and complicated new friendships with other metahumans who think he’s naïve. Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane is sharp, direct, and used to being the smartest person in any room, even when that room includes an ‘alien’ who can fly. Her chemistry with Clark isn’t all about sparks flying or slow-burn flirtation. She challenges him and in one of the best scenes in the movie, she publicly questions whether Superman has a responsibility to intervene in an ongoing war between two fictional countries: Boravia and Jarhanpur. After stopping an invasion by the US-aligned nation of Boravia into neighbouring Jarhanpur, Superman finds himself in political crosshairs. His decision to intervene raises questions at the highest levels of government. Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), now an Elon Musk-meets-Jeff Bezos type of tech/media mogul with far-right tendencies, claims he can stop Superman if necessary. He is a suit-and-smile disinformation dealer who manipulates news networks, steers public discourse, and unleashes a digital storm of bots and talking points. It only gets wilder from there: Luthor invades the Fortress of Solitude, steals a corrupted Kryptonian message that appears to frame Superman as someone who has been asked by his parents to “rule the earth with no mercy”, and releases it to the media. Newscasters brand him a “rabid alien” and accuse him of trampling sovereignty when he halts the Boravian invasion, Superman stands firm. He refuses to bow to fear or revenge, even when Lex Luthor stoops to torturing Krypto — his beloved Superdog — to break him emotionally. Instead of lashing out, he lets compassion be his answer, letting brain beat brawn.

