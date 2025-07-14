Stuntman SM Raju dies on sets of Pa Ranjith’s film Vettuvam

An accident on the sets of director Pa. Ranjith’s upcoming film Vettuvam has claimed the life of renowned stunt master Mohan Raj alias SM Raju.

The incident reportedly took place during a high-risk action sequence in which a car was to fly high into the air and crash. However, the stunt went wrong. Despite swift efforts by the film crew to rescue him, Mohan Raj succumbed to his injuries.

Footage of the crew desperately trying to extricate the stunt master from the wreckage has emerged, circulating widely on social media. The incident has sparked concerns about safety protocols on high-octane film sets in the Tamil film industry.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident, and the Vettuvam production team has halted shooting pending further inquiry.

Pa. Ranjith and the film’s crew have expressed their condolences, with a statement expected soon. Mohan Raj was a skilled professional known for his contributions to numerous action-packed films.