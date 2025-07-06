Cricketer Suresh Raina to make acting debut with Tamil film

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is set to make his acting debut with a Tamil film.

Production banner Dream Knight Stories, which is also marking its debut project with the upcoming film, shared the news on its official X handle on Friday.

The post was re-shared by Raina on his handle.

It read, "Welcoming China Thala @sureshraina3 ( on board for #DKSProductionNo1)." The cricketer is often addressed as Chinna Thala by the Tamil cricket fans.

The video featured Raina entering the stadium with the fans cheering for him.

Presented by D Saravana Kumar, the untitled film is directed by Logan. It will have music composed by Santosh Narayanan.

Raina, 38, is the first Indian batsman to score centuries in all three formats of international cricket.

He also served as a crucial member of the Indian team that secured victory in the 2011 Cricket World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Raina announced his retirement from cricket in 2022. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)