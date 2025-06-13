It’s always cause for celebration when a quintessential arthouse film that did everything right from its inception to production tours the world of festivals, earns accolades, and finally finds a theatrical release. No matter what happens, a public exhibition in the theatre is one of the greatest joys both for the audience as well as the filmmaker. Subhadra Mahajan’s Second Chance had its world premiere at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival 2024 as part of the Proxima Competition.

After the premiere, the film travelled to Dharamshala for its India premiere at Dharamshala International Film Festival followed by, among others, International Film Festival of Kerala in the Indian Cinema Now section. Shot in monochrome by cinematographer Swapnil S. Sonawane, it is a gentle document of a young woman finding hope and solace from the utter brink in the mountains.

Second Chance, as Mahajan has said in different interviews, bridges two worlds — the privileged, upper-class world of the protagonist Nia (Dheera Johnson) and the lives of Bhemi and the indigenous people in the mountains, one that is as simple as it is physically and emotionally exhausting. The film gets a theatrical release in select cities on June 13.

Shot in black and white

Mahajan’s film is the sort of lightning in a bottle that Indian independent cinema throws up every now and then. With a shoestring budget and a tiny unit of twelve people excluding the actors, Mahajan and Sonawane finished filming in about 30 days in the mountains. The lead actor Dheera wore her own wardrobe and so did little eight-year-old Sunny, played by Kanav Thakur. And they are not all actors either.

With mostly non-actors, Mahajan was successful in drawing out natural, bare-bones performances that remain unembellished and therefore honest, complementing the realist, quiet atmosphere of the film. Characters like Sunny, his grandmother Bhemi all belong to the local community in the Pir Panjal Mountain range in Himachal Pradesh.

Mahajan grew up in Himachal Pradesh and brings that familiarity to the frames here, the strict black and white colours offsetting the coldness that threatens to envelop the protagonist. She also brings with her a wealth of experience, having been a long-term associate of Pan Nalin. She’s worked with the veteran filmmaker on his shorts as well as films like Angry Indian Goddesses, Beyond the Known World and Chhello Show (Last Film Show), which was selected as India’s official entry for the 95th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category in 2023. Mahajan finds inspiration in Iranian films of Majid Majidi and Abbas Kiarostami, and the female protagonists of British filmmaker Andrea Arnold.

The trauma of illicit abortion

Nia, a dancer from Delhi, moves to her family cottage in the hills to take stock of her life after a separation that leaves her doubting herself and her future — a moment of crisis that clouds all clarity within her. The caretaker, Bhemi (Thakri Devi), her grandson Sunny (Kanav Thakur), and the hills become both a distraction and a disturbance as Nia gradually warms to her situation and surroundings.