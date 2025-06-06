Kamal Haasan’s latest collaboration with Mani Ratnam, Thug Life, which released in theatres on Thursday (June 5), reunites the duo 37 years after Nayakan. Kamal Haasan’s career as an actor, writer, director and polymath spans nearly six decades. From his breakout in 1975’s Apoorva Raagangal to recent blockbusters like Vikram (2022) and Indian 2 (2024), he has combined mass appeal with experimentation. Kamal Haasan’s filmography runs the gamut from commercial epics to indie-style dramas. He has played double role 18 times in 3 languages: Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

He has also played four roles in Michael Madana Kama Rajan and 10 roles in Dasavathaaram. In fact, even a light-hearted comedy like Thenali (2000) was noted for displaying his “remarkable versatility”. Equally at home as a comedian, a romantic lead, or a brooding antihero, Kamal Haasan continues to push boundaries. The following 10 films, drawn from different decades and genres, capture the breadth of his range as an actor. Each of these films — from intense dramas to goofy comedies — highlights a different facet of Kamal Haasan’s talent: 1. Apoorva Raagangal (1975), directed by K. Balachander: The bold debut drama by K. Balachander made Kamal Haasan a star. In the film, he plays a penniless young man rescued from the street by a much older classical singer (Srividya), and the two fall in love. In a parallel subplot, a widower and teenage girl (played by Jayasudha and Major Sundarrajan) also form a socially forbidden bond. Kamal Haasan’s performance bristles with youthful intensity and innocence; he captures both the shame and joy of unexpected love. This radical story of cross-generational romance stunned 1970s audiences and showcased his naturalistic acting. (The film also famously introduced Rajinikanth in a bit role.) Apoorva Raagangal launched Kamal Haasan as a leading man with an uncanny ability to make complex emotions feel everyday-real, setting the stage for decades of daring roles. 2. Moondram Pirai (The Third Cresecent, 1982), directed by Balu Mahendra: A heartbreakingly tender drama from cinematographer-director Balu Mahendra, Moondram Pirai finds Kamal Haasan as a kind-hearted schoolteacher in the Nilgiris. He rescues a young woman (Sridevi) suffering from retrograde amnesia and caring for her like a sister, only to fall hopelessly in love as her memory slowly returns. Kamal Haasan portrayal is gentle and understated, full of warmth and heartbreak. He conveys the character’s protective devotion with grace; every gesture or glance speaks volumes. The film’s haunting finale, on a rainy train platform, lingers in the mind of fans even today. This is one of Kamal Haasan’s most moving performances, for which he won the National Award for Best Actor. 3. Nayakan (1987), directed by Mani Ratnam: In Mani Ratnam’s crime epic, Kamal Haasan plays Velu Naicker, a Bombay slum boy who rises to become a Robin Hood–style don. The film chronicles Naicker’s transformation from idealistic youth to hardened underworld boss. Kamal Haasan brings a smouldering intensity to Velu he is both ruthless when he must be and heartbreakingly human in private. Over the film’s three-decade span, he convincingly ages and hardens, but never loses depth; small moments (a tearful phone call, a loving wink to his daughter) reveal the man beneath the myth. Nayakan is often cited as one of India’s greatest films, and Kamal Haasan’s brooding, Brando-esque performance anchors its emotional core. His turn earned widespread praise (and a National Award) for blending raw charisma with subtle vulnerability. 4. Pushpaka Vimana (The Flower Chariot, 1987), directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao: Also known simply as Pushpak, this one-of-a-kind black comedy has no dialogue — and hinges entirely on Kamal Haasan’s physical comedy. He plays an unemployed slacker who happens upon a drunk millionaire and impulsively swaps places with him, leading to a night of silent absurdity. In a wordless narrative, Kamal Haasan communicates through mime, expressions and impeccable timing. He embodies both characters — the dreamy, goofy room-mate and the scheming rich man — using body language alone. Critics note that “the first 15–20 minutes…will unsettle you, because there are no dialogues” and yet “each second of the frame speaks”. Kamal’s elastic performance carries the film’s mix of satire and social commentary with grace and wit. Pushpaka Vimana stands out as a daring experiment: a completely wordless, yet endlessly entertaining showcase of Kamal Haasan’s comic genius. Also read: 'Thug Life' review: OG gangster's comeback fails to create an impact

6. Indian (1996), directed by Shankar: Directed by Shankar, Indian is a large-scale vigilante thriller in which Kamal Haasan plays a double role — a heroic freedom fighter (Senapathy) and his son, a generation later. Senapathy is an aged vigilante who blows up corrupt government offices to avenge the rot in society. Kamal Haasan essays the role of Senapathy with steely resolve and righteous anger. Under layers of makeup, his eyes burn with fury at injustice. In flashbacks, he shows a younger man’s idealism. The son character (Kamal Haasan’s cameo as a slick Corrupt bureaucrat) provides sharp contrast. The film’s mix of patriotism and action proved a blockbuster, and Kamal Haasan earned another National Award for the star turn (and also co-produced the film). Indian stands out as a crowd-pleasing spectacle with a strong message — a rare mainstream hit that fully leverages Kamal Haasan’s ability to carry even an over-the-top thriller with sincerity. 7. Avvai Shanmugi (1996), directed by K. S. Ravikumar: Kamal Haasan takes on a comedic tour de force in this Tamil take on Mrs. Doubtfire. He plays Pandian, an estranged father who disguises himself as an elderly woman (Avvai Shanmugi) to become the nanny of his own daughter. The film is a romping screwball comedy, and Kamal’s transformation is both hilarious and heartfelt. In outrageous get-up and grandmotherly mannerisms, he elicits laughs — but he also infuses Avvai with warmth and wisdom. Behind the silliness lies an emotional core: as he cares for his daughter and interacts with Gemini Ganesan’s naive character, Kamal Haasan balances farce with genuine pathos. Critics note it was a Tamil remake of Mrs. Doubtfire — but in Kamal Haasan’s hands it becomes uniquely local. Avvai Shanmugi showcases Kamal Haasan’s fearless comic chops and his empathy; he plays the old woman so convincing that it’s a testament to his skill at wholly owning a role and making audiences root for even his cross-dressed alter ego. Also read: Let Kamal Haasan go to court, but no theatres in Karnataka will screen 'Thug Life': KFCC

8. Hey Ram (2000), directed by Kamal Haasan: In this ambitious historical drama — which Kamal Haasan wrote, directed and starred in — he plays Saketh Ram, a devout Hindu newspaper photographer whose life is shattered by the Partition riots of 1947. As chaos erupts, Saketh Ram becomes a hot-headed militant bent on avenging Muslim suffering, even plotting Gandhi’s assassination. Kamal Haasan brings intensity to this dark, complex character. He conveys Saketh Ram’s descent into hatred, and then his eventual remorse after confronting Gandhian ideals. The film’s scale is epic (it was shot in Tamil and Hindi, with Shah Rukh Khan in a key role), and Kamal Haasan’s performance is the beating heart of it. Hey Ram earned praise for tackling a controversial period of history, and Kamal Haasan’s portrayal of a man torn between rage and conscience is gripping. It stands out in his career as the film where he was truly the auteur — driving every aspect — and delivering a memorable, challenging turn at the same time. In this ambitious historical drama — which Kamal Haasan wrote, directed and starred in — he plays Saketh Ram, a devout Hindu newspaper photographer whose life is shattered by the Partition riots of 1947. As chaos erupts, Saketh Ram becomes a hot-headed militant bent on avenging Muslim suffering, even plotting Gandhi’s assassination. Kamal Haasan brings intensity to this dark, complex character. He conveys Saketh Ram’s descent into hatred, and then his eventual remorse after confronting Gandhian ideals. The film’s scale is epic (it was shot in Tamil and Hindi, with Shah Rukh Khan in a key role), and Kamal Haasan’s performance is the beating heart of it.earned praise for tackling a controversial period of history, and Kamal Haasan’s portrayal of a man torn between rage and conscience is gripping. It stands out in his career as the film where he was truly the auteur — driving every aspect — and delivering a memorable, challenging turn at the same time. 9. Anbe Sivam (2003), directed by Sundar C.: A quirky road-movie drama, Anbe Sivam pairs Kamal Haasan with Madhavan as two strangers on a journey from Chennai to Delhi. Kamal Haasan plays Nallasivam, a jaded communist sculptor with a heart of gold; Madhavan is a naïve advertising executive. Early bickers give way to friendship as they face accidents, terrorists, and life lessons along the road. Kamal Haasan brings gentle humor and warmth to Nallasivam — his body language is languid, eyes tired but kind. He also co-wrote the story and dialogues, giving the character a mix of cynicism and compassion. The film is heavy on philosophy (its title means “Love is God”), and Kamal Haasan’s performance embodies that humanity. An iconoclastic change for a big star, Anbe Sivam didn’t rake in huge box-office at release, but critics and fans now call it a cult classic — largely thanks to Kamal Haasan’s natural, thoughtful portrayal of a man who has “fallen in love with the universe,” and teaches others to do the same. 10. Dasavathaaram (2008), directed by K. S. Ravikumar: This over-the-top action thriller pushed Kamal Haasan’s chameleon powers to the max: he plays ten very different characters in one film. From a mustachioed no-nonsense Hindu priest to a Tamil scientist, a feeble old Parsi man to the President of the United States (yes, even George W. Bush), Kamal Haasan vanishes into each role with frightening ease. The plot — a sci-fi catastrophe adventure — is frankly secondary to the spectacle of Kamal Haasan’s transformations. Some characters are tiny, others are central, but each is distinct. Kamal Haasan had to master different accents, walks and manias for every part (and bear heavy make-up for hours each day). In the end, Dasavathaaram became one of Tamil cinema’s biggest blockbusters. It stands out in his filmography as the ultimate showcase of range: his commitment to even the smallest goofy role (a mad scientist or a scrappy sidekick) makes the movie entertaining, but it also underlines a simple truth — there is no character too far outside Kamal Haasan’s wheelhouse.



A powerful rural drama co-written and produced by Kamal Haasan (and directed by Bharathiraja),casts him as Sakthivel Thevar, the educated son of a revered village chieftain (played by Sivaji Ganesan). Sakthi wants nothing to do with the family’s feudal legacy, but a cycle of local violence and obligation forces him to take up the mantle. Kamal Haasan embodies the reluctant heir torn between modern ideals and ancestral duty. His performance is stoic and regal — at times gentle, at other times fiery — capturing the character’s internal conflict. (It was a coup to even pair him opposite a legend like Sivaji, and Kamal Haasan holds his own in every scene.) Importantly, Kamal Haasan co-wrote this screenplay, helping craft its texture of caste, honour and family loyalty.won multiple National Awards and remains a defining work in rural drama; it highlights Kamal Haasan’s range from fierce action to quiet introspection while placing him firmly in the landscape of village epics.