At a moment when Indian theatres are increasingly crowded with spectacle — pan-Indian actioners, franchise filmmaking and historical epics — Boong arrives as something radical: a children’s film that trusts the intelligence and emotional acuity of its young protagonist. That it is returning to theatres after becoming the first Indian film to win the BAFTA award for Best Children’s & Family Film (defeating Disney’s Zootopia) is both a milestone and a small indictment. A milestone because a Manipuri-language film has found global recognition; an indictment because the film needed that recognition to be rediscovered by Indian audiences.

Written and directed by debut filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi, Boong is set in Manipur, a region that rarely occupies the centre of Indian cinematic imagination. It follows Brojendro Singh, nicknamed Boong (played with irresistible vitality by Gugun Kipgen), a mischievous schoolboy who refuses to accept the quiet grief settling over his household. His father Joykumar (Hamom Sadananda), left years ago for the border town of Moreh, near Myanmar, in search of work and has since disappeared. Rumours of his death circulate, but Boong clings to a simpler belief: his father is still alive, and if he can find him, he can bring him home as a surprise gift for his mother, Mandakini (Bala Hijam).

A boy with a rebellious streak

The premise is deceptively straightforward. Yet it becomes the lens through which Devi sketches a layered portrait of a place where borders are both geographical and psychological. Manipur in Boong is introduced not through exposition but through fragments of daily life: schoolyard gossip, bureaucratic indifference, casual racism and murmurs of insurgency. Politics seeps into the film the way it does in life — gradually, almost imperceptibly — until it becomes impossible to ignore.

From the outset, Boong’s personal quest is situated within a landscape shaped by migration, insurgency, ethnic tensions, and the uneasy relationship between the Northeast and what is often called the “mainland.” The film rarely announces these tensions outright. Instead, they emerge organically from the environments Boong moves through.

The boy himself is introduced as a prankster with a rebellious streak. In one of the film’s most telling early moments, he alters the nameplate of his school to read “Homo Boys School,” provoking sniggers from classmates and reprimand from teachers. His mother’s response — “A word is only as bad as you think” — becomes an understated thesis for the film itself. Prejudice, Devi suggests, is rarely innate. It is learned, absorbed and reproduced in the everyday behaviour of adults and children alike.

Boong’s closest companion in this world is Raju (Angom Sanamatum), a Marwari boy whose family migrated to Manipur decades ago. Yet he remains marked as an outsider in a region where belonging is constantly renegotiated. Their friendship becomes one of the film’s most revealing narrative devices. The bond between them is playful, loyal and occasionally fractious, but it is also shaped by the prejudices surrounding them.

Manipur’s conflicts, in small details

Over the film’s 95-minute runtime, the screenplay gradually reveals a region defined by contradictions. Hindi films are treated as unwelcome cultural imports, yet circulate through secret screening rooms. English functions as the language of aspiration and class mobility even as local identities remain fiercely guarded. Communities that have lived side by side for generations are capable of turning on each other with alarming speed.

Devi frames these tensions through a distinctly childlike sense of adventure. Boong and Raju’s journey to Moreh unfolds with whimsical logic. They travel in a hearse beside a friend’s grandfather’s corpse, slip across checkpoints, and drift through border towns that feel at once tense and unexpectedly hospitable. In a conventional political drama, these locations might be framed with menace. Here, they become spaces of curiosity. The difference lies in perspective: Boong sees possibility where adults see threat.

That perspective allows the film to explore a politically charged landscape without becoming didactic. Insurgency, militarisation and ethnic divisions remain part of the background, shaping everyday life without dominating the narrative. Rather than explaining Manipur’s conflicts, Devi allows them to surface through small details — the nervous presence of soldiers, rumours about underground movements, the quiet suspicion with which communities regard each other.