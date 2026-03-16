Oscars 2026: The night the Academy Awards changed the script

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another towered over the 98th Academy Awards nominations with 13 nods, which ultimately yielded six Oscars. But the evening’s real victory belonged to the Academy itself. For once, the awards resisted the gravitational pull of a single dominant frontrunner. The winners for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress, for instance, were split across three different films, signalling a subtle but meaningful shift for an institution long inclined to consolidate its support around one clear frontrunner. In the weeks leading up to the ceremony, the outcomes felt unusually open-ended, and that unpredictability turned out to be the night’s most refreshing quality.

In recent years, the Oscars have tended to function less as a surprise finale than as the last confirmation in a chain of awards-season signals. By the time envelopes containing the results are opened, the winners have usually been identified by months of precursor victories at the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, and British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). This year, that predictive machinery broke down. Amy Madigan surged past better-decorated competitors to take supporting actress for Weapons, while Sean Penn’s best supporting actor came on the back of only a SAG win.

Even categories that appeared settled retained an element of suspense. Jessie Buckley’s best actress win for Hamnet seemed the closest thing to a sure bet, after sweeping the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice, SAG, and BAFTA awards, yet Rose Byrne’s acclaimed turn in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You remained a formidable challenger, making it entirely plausible that the category could sway either way. The biggest break from the pattern, however, came from Michael B Jordan, who won the Best Actor Oscar without collecting a single major precursor prize — something that hasn’t happened in the category since Adrian Brody’s unlikely victory for The Pianist in 2003 (it was Brody who handed Jordan his Oscar).

Year of firsts

If unpredictability defined the night’s races, another theme emerged from the podium. The 99th Academy Awards produced an unusually large number of first-time winners, spanning both long-overdue recognition and the arrival of new voices. Jessie Buckley’s Best Actress win for Hamnet marked the first Oscar of her career, a moment that confirmed her steady ascent as one of the most compelling performers of her generation. It also marked the first win by an Irish actress in the category. The night brought a first Oscar for Norwegian auteur Joachim Trier, whose Cannes Grand Prix-winning Sentimental Value took home the award for Best International Feature Film. Again, the victory was more than a personal milestone; it was the first Norwegian film to win in the category.

Also read: How Oscar-winner Jessie Buckley draws Shakespeare’s wife out of the shadows in Hamnet

For some, the wins were decades in the making. Anderson finally ended his 14-year Oscar drought, winning Best Director for One Battle After Another; his first Oscar win brought not one but three awards, with the director also receiving honours for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film. Additional victories for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture only reinforced what cinephiles have long known: Anderson belongs firmly in the pantheon of all-time great writer-directors. His longtime collaborator Cassandra Kulukundis also took home the inaugural Oscar for Best Casting Director — a category introduced this year — for One Battle After Another. Having worked with Anderson on ten films over the past three decades, she joked from the stage, “It’s insane that I won one before you.” (The award for Best Casting Director was announced before any of the three won by Anderson.) The film’s editor, Andy Jurgensen, was another first-time winner, taking home Best Film Editing.

Highlighting creative partnerships

Elsewhere, the ceremony highlighted creative partnerships shaping contemporary Hollywood. Michael B Jordan’s Best Actor win — making him the sixth Black actor to win in the category and the first since Will Smith for King Richard in 2022 — further consolidated his long-running collaboration with director Ryan Coogler, a partnership increasingly comparable to enduring actor–director pairings such as Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio or Richard Linklater and Ethan Hawke. The night also saw Coogler win his first Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Even the night’s smaller categories delivered novelty: the Oscar for Best Live Action Short ended in a rare tie between The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva. “A tie — wow, we didn’t know that could happen,” exclaimed The Singers director Sam A. Davis from the stage.