Oscars 2026 Live: ‘Frankenstein’ and ‘One Battle After Another’ lead

Hollywood's biggest night is here. The 98th Academy Awards ceremony takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and all eyes are on one film: Sinners. Ryan Coogler's film has received 16 nominations, the most in Oscar history, surpassing the previous record of 14 shared by All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land.

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Conan O'Brien returns as host for the second consecutive year. But the glitter comes with a sombre backdrop — the ongoing Iran war looms over Hollywood's annual celebration, and O'Brien has said he will try to "walk a very thin line between entertaining people and acknowledging some of the realities."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is among the presenters at this year's ceremony, joining Hollywood names including Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway.

Here are the updates on the winners, moments and surprises as they happen.