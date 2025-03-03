Kieran Culkin has won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar at the 97th Academy Awards for his critically acclaimed performance in Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain. Culkin, 42, had been the frontrunner in the category, having already won the Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Screen Actors Guild Award for the role. His portrayal of Benji, a charismatic but emotionally troubled man embarking on a journey through Poland with his cousin David Kaplan (played by Eisenberg) to to reconnect with their Jewish heritage, earned widespread praise for its humour, depth, and vulnerability.

In a characteristically relaxed and witty acceptance speech, Culkin hurriedly thanked Robert Downey Jr. for presenting him with the award, telling him, "This means a lot to me coming from you." In his excitement, he accidentally let a swearword slip while giving a shoutout to his Succession co-star and fellow nominee Jeremy Strong, saying he thought he was "f***** great" in The Apprentice, before quickly apologising. Culkin then turned his attention to A Real Pain's writer, director, and co-star Jesse Eisenberg, delivering a typically dry-humoured tribute: "I thank you for this movie. You're a genius — I'll never say it to your face, I'll never say it again, so soak it up." The victory marks a personal milestone for Culkin, whose rise to stardom began more than two decades ago in the quirky indie film Igby Goes Down (2002), directed by Burr Steers. While his more recent role as Roman Roy in the critically acclaimed television series Succession earned him a devoted fanbase and a slew of prestigious awards — including multiple Golden Globes and Emmy Awards — it was his role in A Real Pain that showcased his emotional range in a way never seen before. The performance was lauded for its sensitivity, with critics noting that it represented a significant departure from his sharp-tongued, acerbic characters. A strong competition Culkin faced strong competition in a category filled with stellar performances. The nominees for Best Supporting Actor were: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain), Yura Borisov (Anora), Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown), Guy Pearce (The Brutalist) and Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice). Each of these actors delivered performances that were deeply layered and critically lauded, making this one of the most competitive categories of the night.