Woman gang-raped in moving ambulance in Gaya, Bihar

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped inside a moving ambulance while being taken to hospital after she fainted during a physical education training at a Home Guard recruitment event in Bihar’s Gaya district.

According to media reports, the incident took place on July 24 at the Bihar Military Police grounds in Bodh Gaya during a Home Guard recruitment drive.

Gang raped inside ambulance

Police said that after the victim fainted during the physical education training, the organisers at the spot immediately put her in an ambulance to rush her to the hospital.

Two persons have been arrested in the case on Friday (July 26).

Speaking to reporters, Ramanad Kumar Kaushal, SHO Gaya, said that during the Home Guard Recruitment event, a woman applicant fainted.

Victim accused ambulance staff

“Despite considerable effort to recover her at the spot, later officials present there asked her to take her to the hospital. She was put in an ambulance with the help of police personnel and others present at the spot and sent to the hospital,” he said.

“Later, the woman complained that she was gang raped by the staff inside the ambulance. We took prompt action after receiving the complaint and obtained her medical investigation report,” added Kaushal.

Ambulance driver, technician arrested

He also said that based on her complaint, the driver and the technician of the ambulance were detained, adding that they were later arrested as the duo failed to give satisfactory answers during interrogation. The official also said that the victim has identified the accused.

“Gaya Police's swift and major action, two accused arrested within 02 hours of receiving information in a rape case,” Gaya Police stated in a post on X.

Chirag Paswan reacts

Reacting to the incident, Union minister and LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan said that he “feels sad” to support a government in a state where crime had gone “out of control” and administration had “totally bowed down” in front of criminals.

According to a report in the Times of India, Paswan also said that the incident deserves to be condemned, asking why such crimes were repeatedly happening.

The Union Minister said that if the situation prevails, it would become frightening. “In fact, it already has,” added Paswan as quoted by the Times of India.