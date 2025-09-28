Kantara Chapter 1: Why Rishab Shetty embraced vegetarianism for some scenes in prequel

Anticipation is soaring high for Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, the much-awaited prequel to Rishab Shetty’s breakout Kannada hit Kantara. Shrouded in secrecy and three years in the making, the film is slated for theatrical release on October 2.

Set centuries before the events of the original, Chapter 1 promises to delve deeper into the forest mythology, rituals, and belief systems that mesmerised audiences back in 2022. While the first film leaned heavily on atmosphere and raw physicality, the prequel reportedly expands into a grander, more epic scale — featuring massive battle sequences choreographed by stunt experts from the Bulgarian, Kannada, and Tamil industries, and involving thousands of junior artists.

For Rishab Shetty — who wrote, directed, and stars in the film — this project has been a deeply personal and spiritually intense journey. He spent three years immersed in the world of Kantara, working from Kundapura, a coastal town in Karnataka nestled near the majestic Western Ghats. The stakes are high for a highly "nervous" Shetty who has to live up to the success of the first film.

Spiritual discipline

During a press interaction in Kerala, notably, Shetty also opened up about the spiritual discipline he undertook during filming.

Asked whether he had abstained from non-vegetarian food and avoided wearing slippers, he clarified: “Not for the whole film, only for some sequences. It’s not something I’ve done before, so I needed clarity of mind while doing it. I did not want to have any confusion. It’s a God I believe in, so I restricted myself during it.”

Earlier too, while filming for his first film, Kantara, he had confessded that for the sacred Bhuta Kola sequences — rooted in the Bhoota Kola tradition of coastal Karnataka — Shetty followed strict personal rituals. He stopped eating non-vegetarian food 20–30 days before filming, consumed only coconut water while in costume, and received prasad before and after each shoot.

He also ensured minimal crew presence during these scenes, saying, “Normally, when you shoot, there are thousands of people on set. But I did not shoot these portions like that; I’m very careful. I’ve taken great care because I am a believer. I don’t question anyone’s belief; I respect it. And I expect the same in return.”

Shetty also dismissed a viral fan-made poster urging viewers to follow rituals and avoid non-veg before watching Kantara Chapter 1 as fake. He told the media that neither he nor the film’s team was involved. “Personal habits are individual choices. The post was fake, later deleted, and the person apologised,” he stated.

Kantara universe

Kantara is evolving beyond a two-part saga into a potential cinematic universe — one steeped in folklore, spirituality, and ancestral conflict. The trailer for Chapter 1 reveals Shetty as a fierce warrior rising against a tyrannical king to protect his village. The film is expected to explore the deeper origins of the mythologies introduced in the original, including the man-versus-nature theme and the spiritual traditions that define the region.

Even as Malayalam film, Lokah-Chapter 1, rooted in Kerala folklore, has taken Indian cinema by storm, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is hoping to strike a similar chord with the audiences.