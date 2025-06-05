‘Thug Life’ releases to massive fan frenzy in TN; no shows in Karnataka

The much-anticipated gangster saga Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Mani Ratnam, has finally hit theatres across India and overseas.

The film reunites the iconic Nayakan duo after nearly four decades, creating a wave of excitement among fans and cinephiles alike.

The emotional gangster drama had an early release in the US and Dubai with limited shows. In India, the film was screened in theatres at 9 am.

It opened on over 1,000 screens in the US alone, where trade analysts predict the film could easily rake in 1 million USD on Day 1, according to media reports.

Massive fan response

The film, which promises a mix of powerful storytelling, striking visuals, and high-octane action, wrapped in Mani Ratnam’s signature style and Kamal Haasan’s unmatched screen presence, has created a massive buzz on social media.

The hashtag #ThugLifeBlockbuster is trending on X, as fans share clips of fireworks, celebratory dances, and packed theatres. Many film enthusiasts have called Thug Life a 'typical Manu Ratnam-style entertainer with solid performances'.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Fans turn up in style at the Rohini Theatre as Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life releases today. pic.twitter.com/t7SNZDphAW — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2025

Fans seem to be in awe of Kamal Haasan's performance in Thug Life. Apart from Kamal, the audience also seems especially impressed with Silambarasan.

In Hosur, bordering Karnataka, Kamal Haasan fans from Bengaluru gathered in large numbers to celebrate the release — despite the film being banned in their home state.

Kannada controversy

The film's release has not been without its share of troubles. At the Thug Life audio launch, Kamal Haasan attracted controversy for saying, "Kannada was born out of Tamil."

Pro-Kannada groups and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) demanded an apology, threatening to ban the film's release in the state. However, Kamal refused to apologise and in a letter to the KFCC said that his comments were “misunderstood” and “taken out of context”.

The Karnataka High Court also slammed Kamal Haasan saying a “single apology could have resolved the situation”. As Kamal remains defiant, the movie will not be released in Karnataka for now.

Box office buzz

With reportedly Rs 13.89 crore already earned in pre-release bookings, Thug Life is expected to smash several records. The film features an ensemble cast including Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, and Nasser, among others.

Cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a UA 16+ rating and a runtime of 165 minutes, the film blends high-octane action with Mani Ratnam’s cinematic finesse and AR Rahman’s music.