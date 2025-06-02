Kamal Haasan moves Karnataka High court to end Thug Life ban

The controversy over Kamal Haasan’s "Kannada is born out of Tamil" remark escalated further on Monday (June 2) with the actor approaching the Karnataka High Court after a film body in Karnataka said that his upcoming movie Thug Life will not release in the state.

The move comes in response to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce's (KFCC) recent announcement that it would not permit the screening of the film in Karnataka unless Kamal issues a public apology for his comment suggesting that Kannada evolved from Tamil.

Karnataka Film Chamber’s opposition

KFCC president M Narasimhalu said that if the actor does not apologise, Thug Life will not be released in Karnataka, adding that this was not about the film industry but about the state.

Pointing out that the release of the film was being opposed by political parties and pro-Kannada organisations, with the latter demanding a response from the actor, he said it was difficult for the movie to release in Karnataka “without his apology.”

The controversy started at the audio launch of Thug Life, where Kamal said: "Kannada was born out of Tamil." This triggered a massive backlash in Karnataka with arch-rivals Congress and BJP condemning him in unison.

Party leaders slam Kamal

Despite stern criticism from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who accused him of “not knowing” about the rich history of the Kannada language and demand for an apology by Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra, the actor has remained defiant.

"One must love their mother tongue, but if under its guise one flaunts arrogance then it shows cultural bankruptcy. Especially for artists, it is essential that they possess the ethos of respecting every language," he said.

Kamal said that he believes in law and justice while accusing his detractors of having an agenda.

“My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala is true. Nobody will suspect it except for those who have an agenda,” media reports quoted him as saying. He also said that he had faced threats earlier also adding that he would only apologise if he was wrong.