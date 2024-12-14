IFFK opening: Shabana returns as chief guest; Pinarayi lauds 'political content' of fest

In 1994, Shabana Azmi arrived in Kerala as the special invitee for the inaugural International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), receiving a hero’s welcome from the state’s left-leaning audience. Her fearless activism, including a defiant protest at the 1989 International Film Festival of India in Delhi against the killing of CPI(M) cultural activist Safdar Hashmi, had cemented her status as a cultural icon. Although invited by a Congress-led government, her presence at IFFK carried the weight of this legacy, further enhanced by her lineage as the daughter of poet Kaifi Azmi and the wife of lyricist Javed Akhtar. Also Read: Watch | IFFK 2024: Celebration of cinema through female gaze Thirty years later, in 2024, Shabana Azmi returned to the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) as the chief guest, marking the 50th year of her illustrious career. Honoured with a retrospective of her films, the occasion became a nostalgic celebration of her enduring association with the festival. Sharing the stage with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Azmi emotionally acknowledged the warm reminiscences of her ties with the festival and the state’s cultural fraternity.

Honoured with a retrospective of her films, the occasion has become a nostalgic celebration of Shabana Azmi's enduring association with the festival.

Kerala CM Vijayan lauds political content of IFFK The inaugural ceremony of the IFFK was marked by the political nature of the festival, with the Chief Minister taking pride in saying that there might be many festivals like this, but “our film festival has made a mark for its political content”. Taking a veiled dig at the IFFI, which has been facing criticism for a right-wing shift, the Chief Minister stated that while many film festivals evolve in both regressive and progressive ways, the IFFK stands out by leading with a progressive ethos. Also Read: International Film Festival of Kerala: 29th edition to spotlight Armenian cinema “Cinema should reflect diverse social realities. It is a fact that there are increasing corporate pressures influencing filmmaking,” he said, adding, “Creating films that cater only to corporate interests can harm the essence of cinema.”

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took pride in saying that there might be many festivals like this, but 'our film festival has made a mark for its political content'.

‘Festival not just about film screenings’ “If films are created that belong to any one category or present only specific viewpoints, it will only lead to the weakening of the film industry. Those in the film sector should pay attention to creating and accepting films that reflect various issues and social realities with artistic value,” the Chief Minister said, inaugurating the festival. “The festival is not just about film screenings; it also includes discussions and expressions of opinion that are progressive in nature. Last year, we focused on Palestinian films in the context of the genocide in Gaza. The situation there has worsened even more since then. This year, the Country Focus section features Armenian cinema, known for its themes of genocide, civil war, and displacement. Through this festival, we aim to bring the living conditions of the oppressed to the world,” he said. Also Read: Kerala | Man booes at Pinarayi Vijayan at IFFK venue, held All-women lineup of honourees Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed pride in this year’s all-women lineup of honourees, symbolising the growing presence of women in the film industry. He presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Ann Hui, a pioneer in Hong Kong’s New Wave cinema movement. Bollywood legend Shabana Azmi, celebrating 50 years in the industry, was also honoured. “Shabana Azmi is not just an artist but an activist who has significantly contributed to upholding secular values and enriching India’s cultural and social spheres,” the Chief Minister said.

Vijayan presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Ann Hui, a pioneer in Hong Kong’s New Wave cinema movement.