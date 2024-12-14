IFFK opening: Shabana returns as chief guest; Pinarayi lauds 'political content' of fest
The actress, marking the 50th year of her illustrious career, emotionally acknowledged the warm reminiscences of her ties with the festival and the state’s cultural fraternity
In 1994, Shabana Azmi arrived in Kerala as the special invitee for the inaugural International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), receiving a hero’s welcome from the state’s left-leaning audience. Her fearless activism, including a defiant protest at the 1989 International Film Festival of India in Delhi against the killing of CPI(M) cultural activist Safdar Hashmi, had cemented her status as a cultural icon. Although invited by a Congress-led government, her presence at IFFK carried the weight of this legacy, further enhanced by her lineage as the daughter of poet Kaifi Azmi and the wife of lyricist Javed Akhtar.
Thirty years later, in 2024, Shabana Azmi returned to the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) as the chief guest, marking the 50th year of her illustrious career. Honoured with a retrospective of her films, the occasion became a nostalgic celebration of her enduring association with the festival. Sharing the stage with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Azmi emotionally acknowledged the warm reminiscences of her ties with the festival and the state’s cultural fraternity.
Kerala CM Vijayan lauds political content of IFFK
The inaugural ceremony of the IFFK was marked by the political nature of the festival, with the Chief Minister taking pride in saying that there might be many festivals like this, but “our film festival has made a mark for its political content”.
Taking a veiled dig at the IFFI, which has been facing criticism for a right-wing shift, the Chief Minister stated that while many film festivals evolve in both regressive and progressive ways, the IFFK stands out by leading with a progressive ethos.
“Cinema should reflect diverse social realities. It is a fact that there are increasing corporate pressures influencing filmmaking,” he said, adding, “Creating films that cater only to corporate interests can harm the essence of cinema.”
‘Festival not just about film screenings’
“If films are created that belong to any one category or present only specific viewpoints, it will only lead to the weakening of the film industry. Those in the film sector should pay attention to creating and accepting films that reflect various issues and social realities with artistic value,” the Chief Minister said, inaugurating the festival.
“The festival is not just about film screenings; it also includes discussions and expressions of opinion that are progressive in nature. Last year, we focused on Palestinian films in the context of the genocide in Gaza. The situation there has worsened even more since then. This year, the Country Focus section features Armenian cinema, known for its themes of genocide, civil war, and displacement. Through this festival, we aim to bring the living conditions of the oppressed to the world,” he said.
All-women lineup of honourees
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed pride in this year’s all-women lineup of honourees, symbolising the growing presence of women in the film industry. He presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Ann Hui, a pioneer in Hong Kong’s New Wave cinema movement. Bollywood legend Shabana Azmi, celebrating 50 years in the industry, was also honoured.
“Shabana Azmi is not just an artist but an activist who has significantly contributed to upholding secular values and enriching India’s cultural and social spheres,” the Chief Minister said.
Strong stance on women in cinema
This year’s IFFK appears to have taken a strong stance on women in cinema, especially considering that the government had been on the back foot following allegations of neglecting the Hema committee report for four years. In a countercultural move, the festival has been designed from a women's perspective, featuring 52 out of the total 177 films made by women filmmakers.
The Lifetime Achievement Award has been given to Hong Kong filmmaker Ann Hui, while Shabana Azmi is the guest of honour. The festival's highest accolade, the Spirit of Cinema Award, has been conferred upon Payal Kapadia for her outstanding achievement with the film All We Imagine as Light.
Saji Cheriyan refers to Hema Committee report
Cultural minister Saji Cheriyan particularly referred to the Hema committee report pointing out that it was a unique effort by the government.
“The constitution of the Hema committee was revolutionary in nature, and the government is fully committed to following up on its recommendations. A string of efforts is currently being carried out to ensure that these recommendations are implemented effectively,” said the minister.
No speaker on the dais at the inaugural ceremony from the government side mentioned the political aspect of the festival, while Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman and actor Premkumar made a protest against the Union government’s neglect of the state in allocating funds for the natural disaster that occurred in Wayanad.
Though the opening ceremony was marked by several minor, albeit noticeable, goof-ups due to a lack of preparations and rehearsals, the organisers succeeded in one significant aspect: they presented the festival as a counter-political effort against the right-wing shift in the country’s cultural landscape.
“We have no doubt about the political character of the IFFK. In comparison to the national scenarios, there is no real comparison in politics here; after all, no one is doubting that. The government should focus on properly conducting the festival. There has been much criticism regarding the organisation of the festival and follow-up programmes, including the film marketing platform and the party overreach,” said Adarsh Mohan, a delegate.