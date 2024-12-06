Thiruvananthapuram is gearing up to host the 29th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) from December 13 to 20, 2024. Known for its commitment to showcasing diverse cinematic traditions, the festival this year puts the focus on Armenian cinema; it will screen seven critically acclaimed films that capture the essence of Armenia’s socio-political and cultural pulse.

Armenia, a nation with a rich yet tumultuous history, has used cinema as a medium to narrate stories of resilience, cultural identity, and human endurance. The films lined up for this year’s IFFK reflect these themes, bridging the gap between personal stories and universal human experiences. Each film contributes a distinct voice, curating a panorama of Armenian life and struggles that transcends geographical boundaries.

1. Amerikatsi (Director: Michael A. Goorjian): Among the most anticipated films is Amerikatsi, a poignant drama shortlisted for the International Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards. Set in Soviet-era Armenia, the film explores the complexities of identity through the eyes of a man returning to his homeland after years in the United States.

2. Gate to Heaven (Director: Jivan Avetisyan): Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven offers an intimate portrayal of human connections amid the chaos of war. The story revolves around a journalist’s journey to uncover the truth in a conflict-ridden region, blending themes of displacement, belonging, and hope. It stands as a testament to the power of storytelling in illuminating the struggles of displaced communities.

3. Labyrinth (Director: Mikael Dovlatyan): A gripping psychological drama, Labyrinth explores the metaphorical and literal mazes of human existence. According to critics, Mikael Dovlatyan’s work plunges viewers into a world of internal and external conflicts, symbolising the struggles of individuals grappling with their realities.

4. Lost in Armenia (Director: Serge Avedikian): Serge Avedikian’s Lost in Armenia delves into themes of trauma, identity, and cultural loss. Having been featured at prestigious platforms like Cannes and Toronto, the film has earned critical acclaim for its sensitive treatment of complex themes and its ability to strike a chord with global audiences.

5. Parajanov (Directors: Olena Fetisova and Serge Avedikian): This biographical drama celebrates the life and legacy of Sergei Parajanov, one of Armenia’s most revered filmmakers. Known for his innovative visual style and defiance of censorship, Parajanov's story is both an homage to creative freedom and a critique of artistic oppression. Co-directed by Olena Fetisova and Serge Avedikian, the film intricately portrays the trials and triumphs of an artist who dared to challenge societal norms.

6. Should the Wind Drop (Director: Nora Martirosyan): A nuanced co-production between Armenia, Belgium, and France, Should the Wind Drop paints a moving portrait of isolation and survival in a war-torn region. Selected as Armenia's official entry for the 94th Academy Awards, the film centres on an international auditor who uncovers the resilience of a community in the face of adversity.

7. The Lighthouse (Director: Mariya Saakyan): Mariya Saakyan’s The Lighthouse is a poetic exploration of memory and loss amid the ravages of war. Set against the backdrop of a conflict-stricken village, the film portrays the enduring impact of violence on individuals and communities. Featured at esteemed festivals like Rotterdam and Moscow, The Lighthouse is a visually evocative piece that underscores the power of cinema to evoke deep emotional responses.

The focus on Armenian cinema comes at a significant moment, as the nation recently celebrated 100 years of its film industry. The selection of films at IFFK exemplifies the themes that have defined Armenian cinema: anti-colonialism, cultural resilience, and the exploration of social struggles.

The female Gaze: Celebrating women directors

Beyond the Armenian showcase, the 29th IFFK features a special section titled ‘Female Gaze’, dedicated to celebrating women filmmakers and their perspectives in storytelling. This initiative underscores the festival’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity, providing a platform for voices that challenge traditional narratives. The ‘Female Gaze’ section includes works from renowned women directors across the globe, offering stories that delve into issues of gender, identity, and societal roles. Highlights include:

Denise Fernandes (Portugal/Switzerland): Known for her contemplative storytelling, Fernandes’s work explores themes of displacement and self-discovery, reflecting the nuanced struggles of contemporary women.

Roya Sadat (Afghanistan): A trailblazer in Afghan cinema, Sadat’s films shed light on the lives of women navigating societal constraints in a patriarchal society.

This curated package not only elevates women’s narratives but also enriches the cinematic landscape with diverse perspectives, encouraging audiences to engage with stories that are often underrepresented.

The festival experience

By showcasing the evocative narratives of Armenian cinema and amplifying the voices of women filmmakers, the festival reaffirms its role as a platform for storytelling that transcends boundaries. For attendees, this year’s edition offers an unparalleled opportunity to immerse themselves in films that reflect our shared humanity while celebrating the unique artistry of diverse cultures.

The festival will also honour Indian filmmaker and Cannes Grand Prix winner Payal Kapadia with the Spirit of Cinema Award. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a memento. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the award at the closing ceremony on December 20 at the Nishagandhi Auditorium. Kapadia is the first Indian filmmaker to win the Cannes Grand Prix for her celebrated debut feature All We Imagine As Light. The film is a testament to Payal’s central concerns about the marginalised. Her perspective explores the intersections between cinema and politics.

Her documentary feature A Night of Knowing Nothing, born out of the FTII protests and the pan-Indian struggles against an increasingly repressive regime, won the Golden Eye Award for Best Documentary at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors’ Fortnight section. It also received the Amplify Voices Award at the Toronto International Film Festival and was nominated for the Cinephile Award at the Busan International Film Festival.

A prominent figure during the 139-day student protest at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, against the controversial appointment of Gajendra Chauhan as chairman, Payal was one of 35 students arrested and faced institutional repercussions, including the cancellation of her scholarship.

Born in Mumbai in 1986, Kapadia completed her college education at St. Xavier's College and Sophia College before pursuing a filmmaking course at FTII, Pune. While studying, her short film Afternoon Clouds was selected for the Cannes Film Festival's competition section, making her the only student to achieve this distinction.

All We Imagine As Light will be screened at the festival. The Spirit of Cinema Award was established during the 26th IFFK to honour fearless filmmakers who use cinema as a tool for social resistance. The inaugural recipient was Kurdish filmmaker Lisa Calan. Past awardees include Mahnaz Mohammadi, an Iranian filmmaker who continues her struggle against oppression, and Wanuri Kahiu, a Kenyan director challenging conservative values in her country.