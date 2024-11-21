Uma Dasgupta, who immortalised the character of Durga in Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali, passed away on November 18, 48 hours before the commencement of the 55th edition of India’s premier film festival. When Pather Panchali premiered in 1955, it marked India’s entry onto the global cinematic stage, with Durga’s character capturing the struggles and joys of rural life with authenticity and simplicity. Her charm, vivacity, and tragic arc resonated deeply with audiences and critics alike, cementing her place as a landmark figure in world cinema.

One would have expected any gathering — especially an international film festival organised by a government body — to pay homage to her. At the very least, a mention of remembrance seemed inevitable. However, at the inaugural session of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), not a single reference was made in her memory. It was real shocker for me to witness this omission, as Bollywood starlets Bhumi Pednekar and Abhishek Banerjee as anchors of the show performed a poorly scripted presentation.

No reference to diversity

One might have wondered what a spiritual leader and Art of Living exponent like Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was doing at the inaugural event of a film festival. However, it became clear later in the programme that his presence was linked to his upcoming biopic. Produced by Mahavir Jain and set to be released in Spanish and other languages, the biopic is part of an India-Colombia government collaboration pegging on Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s role in resolving Colombia’s devastating 52-year civil war. The artistic or cinematic relevance of such a project at a film festival is something only the organisers can explain.

The event began with a predictable choice: the stage coming alive with Bharat Vandana, a dance performance set to a medley of devotional songs. The repertoire included Ik Omkar, MS Subbulakshmi’s iconic Vishnu Sahasranamam, and invocations of Shiva, Ganpati, Rama, and Krishna, weaving together a tapestry of spiritual and cultural heritage. The routine briefly touched on Buddhism before transitioning to the familiar invocations of the Hindu Gods, accompanied by the chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Ganpati Bappa Morya from the audience, demanded by the show anchors.

However, the performance conspicuously avoided any references to India’s broader cultural diversity. By presenting Hinduism — and to a lesser extent, Buddhism — as the entirety of “our cultural heritage,” it undermined the nation’s tradition of unity in diversity. Given the current cultural and political climate, though, this narrow portrayal of heritage at the IFFI was hardly surprising. On the other hand, the festival director, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, was thinking loudly about sharing stories in a polarised world. “In this polarised world — within nations, within communities — the only way we truly connect is by sharing our stories. Stories are how we relate to each other, how we perceive one another. This exchange must continue, and so must the tradition of holding film festivals,” he said.