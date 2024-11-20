My first taste of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) was in 1997 when the festival made its way to Thiruvananthapuram, after being hosted in Bombay, Madras, Delhi, and Calcutta. Back then, I wasn’t yet a journalist —my career in television began just after the festival wrapped up. It was the second time the film festival, in its new avatar as IFFI, was coming to Kerala. The earlier version, Filmotsav, had been held once in the state capital in 1988.

Fresh out of university, with stars in our eyes and cinema in our hearts, I was part of a scrappy band of film enthusiasts who had cut our teeth organising college screenings as part of student politics. The festival was supposedly for the “chosen ones” — arthouse filmmakers, those from the Pune institute, film society intellectuals, and bureaucrats — with their precious laminated passes hanging around their necks like medals of honour. The streets buzzed with talk of European masterpieces and Bengali brilliance, while film buffs from Pune and Calcutta descended upon our little city like pilgrim-cinephiles. We were young, broke, and working odd ‘intellectual’ jobs, some still active in student politics, but determined to breathe the same air as our film society big brothers. And, well... let’s just say our solution to get entry involved forging the passes, with a bit of creative screen-printing from some local friends. Pre-Google ingenuity at its finest! The glitter of commercial cinema We, the same ‘comrades in crime’, had already had a glimpse of the international film festival scene the previous year. We managed to catch a few films from Kozhikode during the inaugural edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala, which coincided with the celebration of 100 years of cinema. Also read I Call to open IFFI with Savarkar biopic exposes deeper rot, bid to saffronise film fests Polish director Krzysztof Kieślowski and the Iranian director Mohsen Makhmalbaf were the stars of 1997, with retrospective of their films drawing full houses. People were queuing up hours before the screenings began, a new experience for guest directors, who had never seen such enthusiasm. The buzz around Kieslowski’s Decalogue and Makhmalbaf’s Gabbeh was palpable, with filmmakers and guests alike taking note of the crowd’s fervour. IFFI then ventured back to Hyderabad and Delhi before finally finding a permanent home in Goa in 2004. In the meantime, the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) began carving out its unique character, becoming a pilgrimage centre for film buffs, anarchists, students, and activists who cherished the liberal space the festival offered. Over time, the festival in Kerala transformed into a vibrant gathering place for free-spirited individuals, with the younger generation increasingly taking the spotlight. Their presence brought a splash of colour and energy, reshaping the audience and atmosphere in exciting ways. It was no longer an exclusive space reserved for those who had to prove their film society credentials.

A still from Mohsen Makhmalbaf’s Gabbeh, which was screened at the IFFI in 1997